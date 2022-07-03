Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Update

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA remained flat at $$0.30 on Friday. 1,486,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 369.16% and a negative net margin of 1,552.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,434,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $602,493.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,045,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,025.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 2,695,097 shares of company stock worth $1,418,911 in the last 90 days. 30.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KALA shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.