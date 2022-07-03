K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Update

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock remained flat at $$24.99 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBRLF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

