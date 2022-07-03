Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JTKWY. Bank of America downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of OTC:JTKWY opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

