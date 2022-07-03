Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Lowered to GBX 3,900 at Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 5,000 ($61.34) to GBX 3,900 ($47.85) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,820 ($46.87) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($95.69) to GBX 4,980 ($61.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,758 ($21.57) to GBX 1,446 ($17.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,964.30 ($85.44).

JET stock opened at GBX 1,287.80 ($15.80) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,219.20 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,175 ($88.03). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,696.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,645.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

