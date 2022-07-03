JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $37.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus lowered their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.93.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $63.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $976,462,000 after buying an additional 483,630 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 25.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $163,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

