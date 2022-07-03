JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Makita from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Makita stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.93. Makita has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $65.71.

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Makita will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

