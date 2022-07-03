JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $110.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. Mizuho dropped their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Shares of ABNB opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.33. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,871,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 662,436 shares of company stock valued at $89,765,452 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

