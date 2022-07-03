JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Loop Capital downgraded shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JOAN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. JOANN has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $314.36 million, a P/E ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.22.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in JOANN by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JOANN by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in JOANN by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOANN (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.