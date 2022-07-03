Jefferies Financial Group Trims Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Target Price to $24.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DEI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.43.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 192,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,067,000 after acquiring an additional 610,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $244,608,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

