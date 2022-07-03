Jefferies Financial Group Trims AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Target Price to $174.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $214.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.28.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB stock opened at $196.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.61. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $11,596,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.