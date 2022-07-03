Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on the stock.
Shares of AZLGF opened at 22.30 on Wednesday. Azelis Group has a 52 week low of 22.30 and a 52 week high of 25.45.
Azelis Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
