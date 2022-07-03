Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on the stock.

Shares of AZLGF opened at 22.30 on Wednesday. Azelis Group has a 52 week low of 22.30 and a 52 week high of 25.45.

Get Azelis Group alerts:

Azelis Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients in Belgium and internationally. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, pharma, food and health, specialty agri/horti, and homecare and industrial chemicals; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, rubber and plastic additives, lubricants and metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azelis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azelis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.