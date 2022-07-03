Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JBS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 47,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. JBS has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 49.29%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3666 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. JBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of JBS in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About JBS (Get Rating)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

