Jarvis+ (JAR) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $191,744.46 and $61,634.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

