Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 153 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up 3.7% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,072,000 after acquiring an additional 119,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after acquiring an additional 82,323 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,306,000 after acquiring an additional 147,659 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXR opened at $174.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.70 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

