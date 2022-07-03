Jacobsen Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Jacobsen Capital Management decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

