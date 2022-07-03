Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90.

