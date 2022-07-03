Jacobsen Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 0.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Shares of ZTS opened at $174.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

