Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:ISDR opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.90. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 14.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

