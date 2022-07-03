iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the May 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iSpecimen stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 23,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. iSpecimen has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 14.73, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 69.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iSpecimen during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iSpecimen by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in iSpecimen during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

