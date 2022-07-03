iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Up 89.3% in June

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the May 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 247.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $56.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.