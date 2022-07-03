iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,711,000 after buying an additional 210,988 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,418,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,743,000 after purchasing an additional 98,874 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

