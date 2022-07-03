iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

SJA Financial Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 7.2% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $139.22 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.98.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

