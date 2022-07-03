iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $220.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.89. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

