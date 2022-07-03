iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

IWO traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,334. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.57. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

