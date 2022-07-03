iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,670,000. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

PFF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. 2,724,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,171. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

