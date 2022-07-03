iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by New Century Advisors LLC

New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 375.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000.

EZU traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $36.43. 3,222,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

