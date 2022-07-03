iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 156.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $54.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.