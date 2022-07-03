iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 4.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.74% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $38,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

IEUR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,851,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,884. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $60.11.

