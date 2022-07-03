iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 588.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.93. 10,944,748 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.96. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

