IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRS opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

