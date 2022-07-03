INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Update

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
INVO Bioscience stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $4.61.
INVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital cut shares of INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in INVO Bioscience by 80.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in INVO Bioscience by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.
About INVO Bioscience
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
