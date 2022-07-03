INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Update

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

INVO Bioscience stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

INVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital cut shares of INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, CFO Andrea Goren bought 52,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 129,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steve Shum bought 58,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,940.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 136,517 shares of company stock worth $129,691 over the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in INVO Bioscience by 80.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in INVO Bioscience by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

About INVO Bioscience (Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.