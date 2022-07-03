Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 2.5% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter.

GSY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.58. 587,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,663. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

