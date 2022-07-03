Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $82,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51.

