Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after buying an additional 112,379 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 231,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,856,000 after buying an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1,114.3% during the 4th quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 173,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after buying an additional 158,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,384,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $148.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $141.18 and a 52-week high of $223.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

