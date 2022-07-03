Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUS. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,378,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,594,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 918.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 77,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $41.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

