Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Boosted by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 9.7% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $37,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.13. 56,675,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,761,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

