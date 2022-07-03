Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.6% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.13. The stock had a trading volume of 56,675,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,761,608. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

