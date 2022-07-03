Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.50 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IVZ. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,081,652 shares of company stock worth $19,243,702. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Invesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

