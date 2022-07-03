Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Down 42.3% in June

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VKQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 122,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,360. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

