Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
IHIT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 27,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,050. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
