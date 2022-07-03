Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMM. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 445.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 34,351 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 224,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 546.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 103,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMM remained flat at $$25.31 on Friday. 13,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,647. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

