Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28.

