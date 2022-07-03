Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Down 49.5% in June

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the May 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 346,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

INUV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.49. 108,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,505. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $58.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Kenneth Ewell Lee bought 108,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $48,834.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,634. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 146,020 shares of company stock valued at $66,834. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.26% of Inuvo worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Inuvo from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.