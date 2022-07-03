Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Short Interest Up 45.2% in June

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122.0 days.

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $31.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

