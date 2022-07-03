Insights Network Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $12.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 292,042,120 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

