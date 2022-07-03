Insider Selling: CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Sells $18,050.00 in Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $18,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CareCloud by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CareCloud by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTBC. StockNews.com began coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CareCloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.