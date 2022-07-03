Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells 704 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $10,461.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,802.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $14.64 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,201,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,043,000 after buying an additional 54,344 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,495,000 after buying an additional 177,875 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,193,000 after buying an additional 54,502 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after buying an additional 377,358 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.