Insider Selling: Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Insider Sells $65,544.00 in Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $65,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M Scot Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of Altimmune stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.47. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

