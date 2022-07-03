Insider Buying: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Buys $594,370.00 in Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.26 per share, with a total value of $594,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,088,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,669,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
RMAX stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.42 million, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.40. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 68.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RE/MAX by 115.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RE/MAX by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in RE/MAX by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.
RMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
About RE/MAX (Get Rating)
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
