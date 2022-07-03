Insider Buying: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Buys $594,370.00 in Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.26 per share, with a total value of $594,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,088,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,669,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RMAX stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.42 million, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.40. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 68.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RE/MAX by 115.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RE/MAX by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in RE/MAX by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

RMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About RE/MAX (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.