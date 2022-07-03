Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 246,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 145,331 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,391 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 226,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 42,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,501,000.

POCT stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $30.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48.

